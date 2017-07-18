A look at the headlines right now:

BSP chief Mayawati resigns from Rajya Sabha: She had threatened to quit the Upper House after not being allowed to speak in Parliament about the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka sets up panel to design a state flag and find a way to make it legal: The Congress government refuted BJP allegations that the decision was politically-motivated in view of the upcoming Assembly polls. Let Obamacare fail first, says Donald Trump, promises replacement for healthcare law: His comments came a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would have to wait on replacing the existing scheme. No GST exemption for the textiles sector, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: Traders in Gujarat have been protesting against the 5% rate levied on fabrics. CM Manohar Parrikar says Goa will not restrict beef imports from Karnataka to avoid a shortage: The BJP leader said the state’s sole legal abattoir, Goa meat complex, supplied around 2,000 kilos of beef daily. Jawan killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says India Army: Earlier on Tuesday, the Army said it had retaliated to unprovoked Pakistani firing in Naushera. India has poisoned the atmosphere for talks, claims Chinese state-run media: An editorial in ‘The Global Times’ has warned that such a situation could trigger an all-out border confrontation between the countries. UP Police on alert for communal tension after Muslim man throws himself under truck: A video of the incident shows him jumping under the vehicle, which was carrying Hindu pilgrims. Bharat Arun appointed Team India’s bowling coach, confirms BCCI: The former India fast bowler previously worked with the team as bowling coach when Shastri was the team director. Sensex sheds 363 points on heavy selling, Nifty closes 88 points down at 9,827: ITC stocks declined by more than 12% on both indices after the GST Council increased the cess on cigarettes.