The big news: Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha after her speech is interrupted, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka has set up a panel to explore the possibility of designing a state flag, and Donald Trump has promised new healthcare law.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BSP chief Mayawati resigns from Rajya Sabha: She had threatened to quit the Upper House after not being allowed to speak in Parliament about the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh.
- Karnataka sets up panel to design a state flag and find a way to make it legal: The Congress government refuted BJP allegations that the decision was politically-motivated in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.
- Let Obamacare fail first, says Donald Trump, promises replacement for healthcare law: His comments came a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would have to wait on replacing the existing scheme.
- No GST exemption for the textiles sector, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: Traders in Gujarat have been protesting against the 5% rate levied on fabrics.
- CM Manohar Parrikar says Goa will not restrict beef imports from Karnataka to avoid a shortage: The BJP leader said the state’s sole legal abattoir, Goa meat complex, supplied around 2,000 kilos of beef daily.
- Jawan killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam, says India Army: Earlier on Tuesday, the Army said it had retaliated to unprovoked Pakistani firing in Naushera.
- India has poisoned the atmosphere for talks, claims Chinese state-run media: An editorial in ‘The Global Times’ has warned that such a situation could trigger an all-out border confrontation between the countries.
- UP Police on alert for communal tension after Muslim man throws himself under truck: A video of the incident shows him jumping under the vehicle, which was carrying Hindu pilgrims.
- Bharat Arun appointed Team India’s bowling coach, confirms BCCI: The former India fast bowler previously worked with the team as bowling coach when Shastri was the team director.
- Sensex sheds 363 points on heavy selling, Nifty closes 88 points down at 9,827: ITC stocks declined by more than 12% on both indices after the GST Council increased the cess on cigarettes.