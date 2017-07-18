The toll in rain-related incidents across Gujarat rose to 14 on Tuesday as heavy rain lashed the Surat, Valsad and Navsari districts in the state’s south, PTI reported. Two people died in Ahmedabad district and another was killed in Morbi district, officials of the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar said. The Meteorological Centre of the state has predicted heavy rain in south Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

Officials said three deaths were reported on the same day. Relief efforts by the National Disaster Response Force are being carried out in parts of the Surendranagar and Jamnagar districts.

“So far, Gujarat has received almost 41% of the total rainfall [expected for the season],” Director of the Meteorological Centre Jayanta Sarkar said. The downpour is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

In Navsari district, government primary schools stayed shut and traffic was affected because of the water logging, Navsari Collector Ravi Kumar said. Many underpasses were also closed.