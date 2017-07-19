The business wrap: Arun Jaitley says fake notes over Rs 11 crore detected, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Indian indices closed in the green after Sensex’s biggest fall on Tuesday, and Tobacco firms asked for a repeal of the cess on cigarettes.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Fake currency worth Rs 11.23 crore detected since demonetisation, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the RBI has launched a mobile app that allows users to see the features of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.
- RBI will release new Rs 20 notes soon: The new notes will have the letter ‘S’ in both the number panels.
- Sensex closes 240 points higher, Nifty touches 9,900: Stocks of healthcare, banking, IT, public sector and oil and gas firms also rose on both indices.
- Tobacco industry body asks GST Council to roll back increase in cess on cigarettes: The institute said that the steep revision would adversely affect tobacco farmers in India and lead to smuggling.
- Air India chairperson reassures staffers about corporate culture: Ashwani Lohani said merit would get a better deal under the new owner.
- Reliance Jio opposes Airtel and Vodafone’s demands for increasing internet charge: The Mukesh Ambani-led company alleged that three major operators unfairly benefited from the non-implementation of a Trai report.
- Google announces revamped mobile search app with personalised feed: The internet giant said its ‘Google Feed’ will be customised to include hobbies, travel, sports and other topics.