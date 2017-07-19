A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Fake currency worth Rs 11.23 crore detected since demonetisation, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the RBI has launched a mobile app that allows users to see the features of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. RBI will release new Rs 20 notes soon: The new notes will have the letter ‘S’ in both the number panels. Sensex closes 240 points higher, Nifty touches 9,900: Stocks of healthcare, banking, IT, public sector and oil and gas firms also rose on both indices. Tobacco industry body asks GST Council to roll back increase in cess on cigarettes: The institute said that the steep revision would adversely affect tobacco farmers in India and lead to smuggling. Air India chairperson reassures staffers about corporate culture: Ashwani Lohani said merit would get a better deal under the new owner. Reliance Jio opposes Airtel and Vodafone’s demands for increasing internet charge: The Mukesh Ambani-led company alleged that three major operators unfairly benefited from the non-implementation of a Trai report. Google announces revamped mobile search app with personalised feed: The internet giant said its ‘Google Feed’ will be customised to include hobbies, travel, sports and other topics.