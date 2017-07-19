In just over six months, hit single Despacito has become the most streamed song of all time.

With 4.6 billion streams across all platforms since January this year, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s original song, as well as the remix featuring Justin Bieber, have bested the previous record-holder – Bieber’s 2015 song Sorry.

Subsequently, Luis Fonsi called streaming “a connector for audiences worldwide” that has “helped my music reach every corner of the planet”. He added that the song’s new record was “truly an honour.”

The Puerto Rican said what has happened to his song is “just insane,” according to the BBC. “I just wanted to make people dance,” he said. “I come from Puerto Rico and live in Miami. We’re living in an interesting time right now when people want to divide us.” He added that people want to build walls, and, “for a song to bring people and cultures together, that’s what makes me proud.”