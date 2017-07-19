The Reserve Bank of India has said it will release new Rs 20 currency notes in the 2005 Mahatma Gandhi Series. The new notes will have the letter ‘S’ in both the number panels, the statement said. Older Rs 20 denomination notes will continue to be legal tender.

The design of these banknotes will be similar to the older version of the notes in the same series.

In December 2016, the central bank had announced it’s decision to issue new Rs 20 and Rs 50 currency notes after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8.