The death of a gangrape accused in a police station triggered violent protests in Himachal Pradesh’s Kotkhai on Wednesday, ANI reported. Villagers threw stones and tried to set the police station on fire before forcing their entry into the premises and attacking officers there. The deceased was among six accused lodged at the police station in connection with the murder and gangrape of a minor girl in an apple orchard on July 4.

The main accused, Rajendra Singh allegedly killed his accomplice and Surat Singh on Tuesday night, Hindustan Times reported. He was declared dead in hospital, Shimla Superintendent of Police DW Negi told the English daily. Singh was a citizen of Nepal.

The gangrape case has caused ripples in the state, which is headed for Assembly elections. Officials told HT that all the Kotkhai police station officials were suspended. The station house inspector had allegedly lodged the six accused in two cells instead of keeping them separately.