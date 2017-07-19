Two new Harry Potter books will be released in October as part of a British Exhibition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Bloomsbury announced on Wednesday, reported AP.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition will cover all the subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic will touch upon Potterverse elements such alchemy, unicorns, and ancient witchcraft. Both the books will be published in October.

The exhibition, being organised by the British Library, will open in October and run through February 2018.