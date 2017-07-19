Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal triggered protests from members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after he made controversial comments during the debate on cow lynchings on Wednesday. The Speaker later expunged his comments, but the ensuing chaos threw the Opposition’s momentum on the matter out of gear.

Agarwal also apologised for the comments that linked Hinduism and alcohol. “Agarwal would be liable for prosecution if he had made the remarks outside the House,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the SP leader’s comments had offended an entire community, Hindustan Times reported.

The MP had alleged that cow vigilantes responsible for mob lynchings were associated with the saffron party. The Opposition also criticised Agarwal for claiming that no new laws were needed to tackle mob lynchings.

Agarwal said his comments were not “meant to harm anyone”.