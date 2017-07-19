A look at the headlines right now:

Right to privacy is inseparable from right to liberty, say petitioners in Aadhaar case: The apex court’s Constitution bench said it would hear arguments in the case on Thursday. Samajwadi Party MP’s comment during cow lynching debate sparks protest, forces adjournment: Jharkhand has become an ‘akhara’ of lynching, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Foreign secretary blames ‘supranationalism and media hype’ for escalated tension with China: S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel that India was using diplomatic channels to settle the border dispute in Sikkim. Nagaland governor appoints TR Zeliang CM, invites him to take oath: PB Acharya has asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly on or before July 22, after incumbent CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu skipped his floor test. Violent protests after gangrape accused kills accomplice in Himachal Pradesh: Villagers threw stones and tried to set the police station on fire before forcing their entry into the premises and attacking officers there. Fake currency worth Rs 11.23 crore detected since demonetisation, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the RBI has launched a mobile app that allows users to see the features of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. Air India chief assures staff a corporate takeover will mean a ‘better deal’ for the carrier: Chairperson Ashwani Lohani said staffers have no reason to be sceptical about the imminent privatisation. Tamil Nadu MLAs get a near-100% salary hike, pension raised to Rs 20,000: Funds to develop their respective constituencies has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.6 crore. Leading mobile operators want to be paid double for interconnections, but Reliance Jio disagrees: A charge, set by the telecom authority, is paid to the company that handles the call, and is included in the final tariff. French army chief quits after budget cuts debate with President Emmanuel Macron: The president has accepted the resignation.