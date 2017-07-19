The big news: Aadhaar petitioners argue for definitive right to privacy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal’s comments derailed parliamentary proceedings, and foreign secretary blamed media hype for spat with China.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Right to privacy is inseparable from right to liberty, say petitioners in Aadhaar case: The apex court’s Constitution bench said it would hear arguments in the case on Thursday.
- Samajwadi Party MP’s comment during cow lynching debate sparks protest, forces adjournment: Jharkhand has become an ‘akhara’ of lynching, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Foreign secretary blames ‘supranationalism and media hype’ for escalated tension with China: S Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel that India was using diplomatic channels to settle the border dispute in Sikkim.
- Nagaland governor appoints TR Zeliang CM, invites him to take oath: PB Acharya has asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly on or before July 22, after incumbent CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu skipped his floor test.
- Violent protests after gangrape accused kills accomplice in Himachal Pradesh: Villagers threw stones and tried to set the police station on fire before forcing their entry into the premises and attacking officers there.
- Fake currency worth Rs 11.23 crore detected since demonetisation, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the RBI has launched a mobile app that allows users to see the features of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.
- Air India chief assures staff a corporate takeover will mean a ‘better deal’ for the carrier: Chairperson Ashwani Lohani said staffers have no reason to be sceptical about the imminent privatisation.
- Tamil Nadu MLAs get a near-100% salary hike, pension raised to Rs 20,000: Funds to develop their respective constituencies has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.6 crore.
- Leading mobile operators want to be paid double for interconnections, but Reliance Jio disagrees: A charge, set by the telecom authority, is paid to the company that handles the call, and is included in the final tariff.
- French army chief quits after budget cuts debate with President Emmanuel Macron: The president has accepted the resignation.