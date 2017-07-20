The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said “all is well” in the grand alliance in Bihar. Their remark came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is believed to have presented his account of events to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s corruption charges against him.

The party has decided not to push for Yadav’s resignation till the agency files its chargesheet against him, The Indian Express reported.

Yadav, however, has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to worsen the political atmosphere in the state by creating a conspiracy against him.“The grand alliance is united and will stay united,” he told ANI. “The people of Bihar gave us the mandate, and it must be respected...I don’t know why some people are trying to create confusion as part of a conspiracy.”

Although they maintain that the grand alliance, which the Congress is also a part of, was united, the JD(U) has stuck with its stance that Yadav should “present the facts in the public domain”. A party spokesperson said they will “stick to this position even now”.