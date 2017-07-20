The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the Donald Trump administration to include grandparents and other relatives of US citizens in a travel ban from six Muslim-majority countries, reported Reuters. However, the court allowed the US government to enforce a ban on refugees from these nations.

On July 13, a federal court in Hawaii had said that close relatives of US citizens included grandparents, thus removing the prohibition on their entry into the US. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will “not disturb” the lower court’s decision that expanded the definition of close family ties, reported The Washington Post.

However, it granted the government’s request to put on hold the Hawaii court order that could have allowed 24,000 refugees working with resettlement agencies to enter the US.

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments against Trump’s travel ban on October 10.