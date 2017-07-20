A look at the headlines right now:

Counting begins in Parliament for presidential election results: The results are expected to be announced by 5 pm after eight rounds of counting. At least 29 killed after bus falls into a gorge near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh: The private vehicle was travelling from Kinnaur to Solan when the accident took place. US lists Pakistan among countries that provided ‘safe haven’ to terrorists in 2016: The State Department report accused Islamabad of not taking ‘substantial action’ against the Afghan Taliban or the Haqqani Network that operated on its soil.

Grand alliance is united, say both JD(U) and RJD after Tejashwi Yadav’s meeting with Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister’s party, however, maintains its stance that the deputy must refute the allegations against him by presenting facts in the public domain. Naga People’s Front expels TR Zeliang for ‘anti-party activities’ after he is made chief minister: NPF said the decision was made to ‘keep peace in the party’. Six feared dead, several missing after cloudburst leads to flash floods in J&K’s Doda district: People have been evacuated to safer places, and rescue operations are under way. Arab countries want Qatar to accept ‘six broader principles’ to combat terrorism: Doha is yet to comment on the matter. US Supreme Court allows entry of grandparents, but bars refugees under Donald Trump’s travel ban: It stayed a Hawaii court’s order that could have allowed 24,000 refugees working with resettlement agencies to enter the country. Right to privacy is inseparable from right to liberty, say petitioners in Aadhaar case: The apex court’s Constitution bench said it would hear arguments in the case on Thursday. Samajwadi Party MP’s comment during cow lynching debate sparks protest, forces adjournment: Jharkhand has become an ‘akhara’ of lynching, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.