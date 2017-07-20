The big news: Counting begins to determine India’s next president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 29 people died after bus fell into a gorge near Shimla, and a US report said Pakistan had provided ‘safe haven’ to terrorists in 2016.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting begins in Parliament for presidential election results: The results are expected to be announced by 5 pm after eight rounds of counting.
- At least 29 killed after bus falls into a gorge near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh: The private vehicle was travelling from Kinnaur to Solan when the accident took place.
- US lists Pakistan among countries that provided ‘safe haven’ to terrorists in 2016: The State Department report accused Islamabad of not taking ‘substantial action’ against the Afghan Taliban or the Haqqani Network that operated on its soil.
- Grand alliance is united, say both JD(U) and RJD after Tejashwi Yadav’s meeting with Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister’s party, however, maintains its stance that the deputy must refute the allegations against him by presenting facts in the public domain.
- Naga People’s Front expels TR Zeliang for ‘anti-party activities’ after he is made chief minister: NPF said the decision was made to ‘keep peace in the party’.
- Six feared dead, several missing after cloudburst leads to flash floods in J&K’s Doda district: People have been evacuated to safer places, and rescue operations are under way.
- Arab countries want Qatar to accept ‘six broader principles’ to combat terrorism: Doha is yet to comment on the matter.
- US Supreme Court allows entry of grandparents, but bars refugees under Donald Trump’s travel ban: It stayed a Hawaii court’s order that could have allowed 24,000 refugees working with resettlement agencies to enter the country.
- Right to privacy is inseparable from right to liberty, say petitioners in Aadhaar case: The apex court’s Constitution bench said it would hear arguments in the case on Thursday.
- Samajwadi Party MP’s comment during cow lynching debate sparks protest, forces adjournment: Jharkhand has become an ‘akhara’ of lynching, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.