IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday lifted the flying ban it had imposed on Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy. The budget airline said the matter had been “amicably resolved”, after meeting Reddy at a lunch hosted by Union minister YS Chowdary, who is also a TDP parliamentarian, NDTV reported.

IndiGo had banned him from its flights after he had misbehaved with its staff at the Visakhapatnam airport on June 15. Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Vistara Airlines, GoAir, Turbo Megha Airways and Air Asia had followed suit.

“IndiGo has decided to lift the ban with immediate effect, and Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed,” the airline said on Wednesday. On July 12, Reddy had filed a case in the Hyderabad High Court, seeking to have the flying ban imposed by him eight domestic airlines revoked. On Tuesday, however, the court had refused to have the ban revoked.

Air India revoked its ban on the MP after IndiGo announced its decision, The Indian Express reported. “As IndiGo has lifted the ban...AI has also decided to lift the ban,” said Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India.