An internal investigation conducted by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that BJP leaders took Rs 5.60 crore in bribes to get private institutes in the state approvals from the Medical Council of India, Mathrubhumi reported on Wednesday.

The two-member committee found that BJP corporate cell convener RS Vinod had accepted a bribe to get MCI approval for a college. It claims Vinod had admitted that the party had taken money from Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader R Shaji to get an MCI approval for SR Medical College and Research Centre in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. The money was allegedly paid to a Delhi-based middleman through a hawala operator.

Kerala BJP General Secretary MT Ramesh was also mentioned in the report, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

State BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan had set up the panel. It included BJP General Secretary KP Sreesan and Secretary AK Nazeer. They have recommended stringent action against those found guilty.

BJP National President Amit Shah had asked Kummanam to investigate the matter several months ago.