J&K: Six feared dead, several missing after cloudburst leads to flash floods in Doda district
People have been evacuated to safer places, and rescue operations are under way.
At least six people died on Thursday after heavy rain and a cloudburst led to flash floods in Thatri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, ANI reported. Several others are feared missing. Rescue operations are underway.
Around seven people, including a child, have been rescued, said Doda District Commissioner Bhupendra Kumar. Six bodies have been recovered, so far.
Seven houses and a few shops were hit by the flash floods, reported India Today. People have been evacuated to safer places.
Incessant rainfall had triggered landslides in the state’s Ramban and Udhampur districts last week. On July 14, three members of a family were killed in Doda after their house was washed away in heavy rain, PTI reported. Traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended in the deluge that followed.