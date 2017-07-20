At least six people died on Thursday after heavy rain and a cloudburst led to flash floods in Thatri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, ANI reported. Several others are feared missing. Rescue operations are underway.

Around seven people, including a child, have been rescued, said Doda District Commissioner Bhupendra Kumar. Six bodies have been recovered, so far.

Seven houses and a few shops were hit by the flash floods, reported India Today. People have been evacuated to safer places.

#Visuals Flash flood due to cloud burst in Doda's Thathri village, in Jammu & Kashmir. 2 people missing; rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/e3vUPPhszq — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017

Incessant rainfall had triggered landslides in the state’s Ramban and Udhampur districts last week. On July 14, three members of a family were killed in Doda after their house was washed away in heavy rain, PTI reported. Traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended in the deluge that followed.