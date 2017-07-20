The United States has lifted the ban on carrying laptops and other large electronic devices on flights to the country from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Riyadh, Reuters reported. This means that the restriction has now been lifted from all 10 airports that had been affected by it.

The kingdom’s official carrier Saudia said on Wednesday that the US Department of Homeland Security had come to decision after inspecting flights from the city. Spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security David Lapan also tweeted late on Wednesday that the restrictions had been lifted after the airports adopted new security measures.

On July 17, the US Transportation Security Administration had lifted the laptop ban from flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines. The US had barred passengers travelling from some airports in West Asia and North Africa from carrying laptops and other large electronic gear in cabins on flights.