The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday amended the state’s prohibition law to allow export of beer, reported The Times of India. The decision was made to make up for the losses incurred since a Supreme Court order banned liquor shops on national and state highways. The ruling has led 4,000 such shops to shut down in the state.

The state government introduced and passed a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.

“We closed thousands of liquor shops after the Supreme Court order,” said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani. “The companies that supply beer to Tasmac will be out of business due to a drop in demand. That is why we wanted to amend Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937.”