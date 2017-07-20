TR Zeliang, who was appointed the Nagaland chief minister on Wednesday, was expelled by his party soon after he was sworn in. Naga People’s Front has expelled Zeliang for six years for “anti-party activities”, PTI reported.

“He was adamant and has already planned to dismantle the NPF,” NPF working presidents Huska Yepthomi and Apong Pongener said, adding that the decision was made to “keep peace in the party”.

Zeliang replaced Shurhozelie Liezietsu in the post after the former chief minister did not turn up for a floor test at the Nagaland Assembly on Wednesday. He said his expulsion from the party does not affect his membership inside the House, and that he would continue to be the NPF leader in the Assembly.

Governor PB Acharya had administered Zeliang’s oath of office, along with 35 NPF MLAs, seven Independents and four legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.