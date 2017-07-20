Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur, who tested positive for a banned stimulant in a dope test, has now been suspended by the Athletics Federation of India, PTI reported on Thursday. The athlete will now have to miss the International Association of Athletics Federation’s World Athletics Championships in London to be held between August 5 and August 13.

“She has tested positive again for a steroid and the stimulant,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla told PTI. “She has been handed provisional suspension by the AFI. She will now be dropped from World Championships team.”

Kaur had won a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on July 6.

Kaur’s urine sample ‘A’ was collected on April 24 during the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua in China on April 24. It turned out to have been positive for stimulant dimethylbutylamine in it.

The National Anti-Doping Agency, that monitors and promotes doping control programmes in sports in India, had conducted the drug test during the Federation Cup National Championships held in Patiala from June 1 to June 4. The results of this test also returned positive for the same banned stimulant.