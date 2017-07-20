Indian stock markets slipped to red on Thursday, a day after making major gains. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 54.69 points lower at 31,900.66 at 2.30 pm, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 9,874.20, 25.40 points down.

Stocks of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited slipped by more than 15% on both indices on Thursday after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the plan to sell the government’s 51% stake in the company to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. ONGC’s shares, however, gained over 3% on both Sensex and Nifty.

Banking shares performed well in Thursdays trade on both bourses. Axis Bank, ONGC, Cipla and HDFC Bank were the major gainers on both indices. Tata Steel, which was down by about 2.63%, was the biggest loser on the Sensex. NTPC, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel were the worst performers on the NSE index.