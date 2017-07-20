Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha has been accepted, Rajya Sabha TV reported on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh leader had initially submitted her resignation in an incorrect format, but it was accepted after the required changes were made, reports said.

She had quit the Upper House on Tuesday after she was interrupted and asked to cut her speech on Dalit atrocities short. “When I’m not given time to speak in the House, it is best that I resign,” she told reporters after handing in her papers.

Mayawati had wanted to talk about the violence on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, when Deputy Chairperson PJ Kurien had asked her to shorten her speech. She had then walked out of Parliament, where the Monsoon Session is on.

“I was asked to speak for three minutes in the House,” Mayawati told reporters after she left Parliament. “I told the House that this is not Zero Hour, and I can speak for more than three minutes...But the speaker did not allow me to speak.”