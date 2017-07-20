Shops, schools and business establishments remained shut as locals continued their protest against the gangrape and murder of a teenager in Kothkai on July 4 and the killing of a suspect at a police station, reported NDTV. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a complete shutdown in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to form a special team to investigate the case. Three senior police officers have been transferred after Tuesday’s killing. The state government has issued transfer orders to seven policemen who were investigating the gangrape and murder case, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devrat on Wednesday asked for a report from the government on the killing. Several tourists are leaving the city due to the unrest, ANI reported.

The main accused, Rajendra Singh, allegedly killed his accomplice Surat Singh by smashing his head against the floor on Tuesday night. The deceased was among six accused lodged at the police station in connection with the girl’s gangrape and murder.

However, the girl’s sister said the men who have been arrested are not the ones responsible for the crime. “Earlier, we were told that the accused belonged to high-profile families and they were on the run,” the girl’s sister said. “Our protests will continue till the real culprits are apprehended.”

On Wednesday, villagers threw stones and tried to set the police station on fire. A furious mob of nearly 2,000 people also burnt vehicles near the police station and tried to enter it after attacking the officers. It also refused to allow the injured policemen to be moved to hospital.