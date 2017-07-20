The big news: NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind leading in presidential polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajya Sabha accepted BSP chief Mayawati’s resignation, and 29 people were killed after a bus fell into a gorge near Shimla.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the lead in four states as counting continues: The former West Bengal governor is ahead of Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.
- Rajya Sabha accepts Mayawati’s resignation: The BSP chief had quit Parliament on Tuesday, saying she had not been allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits.
- At least 29 killed after bus falls into a gorge in Rampur near Shimla: The private vehicle was travelling from Kinnaur to Solan when the accident took place.
- Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur, who failed dope test, suspended by Athletics Federation of India: She had recently won a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.
- Modi discussed H-1B visa row with Trump extensively during US visit, Sushma Swaraj tells Parliament: The minister made the statement while responding to Congress leader Anand Sharma’s query on why there no mention of the work permit in their statement.
- Ola driver, three aides arrested in Meerut 13 days after they kidnapped a doctor in Delhi: The main accused had made a ransom call to the cab-hailing company demanding Rs 5 crore.
- Naga People’s Front expels TR Zeliang for ‘anti-party activities’ after he is made chief minister: NPF said the decision was made to ‘keep peace in the party’.
- Delhi High Court gives police three days to submit report on its inquiry in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case: The bench has also asked the Centre for its view on Subramanian Swamy’s plea demanding a court-monitored CBI investigation.
- Tata Group has informally asked Centre for details on Air India sale, says government official: The conglomerate has sought information on the airline’s debt, subsidiaries and the disinvestment process, according to the unnamed functionary.
- Boy in US trips and finds million-year-old fossil in New Mexico desert: The nine-year-old was hiking with family when he accidentally found the skull of an extinct cousin of ancient mammoths.