A look at the headlines right now:

NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the lead in four states as counting continues: The former West Bengal governor is ahead of Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Rajya Sabha accepts Mayawati’s resignation: The BSP chief had quit Parliament on Tuesday, saying she had not been allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits. At least 29 killed after bus falls into a gorge in Rampur near Shimla: The private vehicle was travelling from Kinnaur to Solan when the accident took place. Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur, who failed dope test, suspended by Athletics Federation of India: She had recently won a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. Modi discussed H-1B visa row with Trump extensively during US visit, Sushma Swaraj tells Parliament: The minister made the statement while responding to Congress leader Anand Sharma’s query on why there no mention of the work permit in their statement. Ola driver, three aides arrested in Meerut 13 days after they kidnapped a doctor in Delhi: The main accused had made a ransom call to the cab-hailing company demanding Rs 5 crore. Naga People’s Front expels TR Zeliang for ‘anti-party activities’ after he is made chief minister: NPF said the decision was made to ‘keep peace in the party’. Delhi High Court gives police three days to submit report on its inquiry in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case: The bench has also asked the Centre for its view on Subramanian Swamy’s plea demanding a court-monitored CBI investigation. Tata Group has informally asked Centre for details on Air India sale, says government official: The conglomerate has sought information on the airline’s debt, subsidiaries and the disinvestment process, according to the unnamed functionary. Boy in US trips and finds million-year-old fossil in New Mexico desert: The nine-year-old was hiking with family when he accidentally found the skull of an extinct cousin of ancient mammoths.