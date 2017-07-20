The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind is leading in four states over the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar. Kovind is ahead in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Returning Officer Anoop Mishra said on Thursday, as counting of votes to determine India’s next president is on in Parliament, PTI reported.

Counting began at 11 am. The result is expected to be declared by 5 pm.

The votes cast in Parliament are being counted first. The ballot boxes brought to Delhi from states will then be opened in alphabetical order. There will be eight rounds of counting, and results will be announced after every round. Mishra is supervising the process as the ballots are being opened.

A total of 4,896 elected representatives voted in the election on Monday.