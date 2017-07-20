Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday was divested of his portfolios and given the tourism department, in a major Cabinet reshuffle. Tourism will be one of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s major focus areas, along with education and health, PTI reported.

Sisodia had requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to allow him to give up some portfolios so that he can look after education, finance and other departments, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Sisodia had been given the charge of departments of law, information technology, administrative reforms, revenue department. These portfolios have now reallocated to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was inducted in the Cabinet in May this year.

Moreover, Water Minister Rajendra Gautam was given the charge of registrar of cooperative societies, which was also earlier handled by Sisodia.