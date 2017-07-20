NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind wins presidential election
The former Bihar governor’s main opponent was Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind won the presidential election, reports said on Thursday. He took a massive lead over the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar during counting, and won with over 65% of the votes.
Kovind got 7,02,644 electoral college votes, while Kumar received 3,67,314, reports said. As many as 522 MPs voted for Kovind, while 225 voted for Kumar.
A total of 4,896 elected representatives voted in the election on Monday.