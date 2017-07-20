The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind won the presidential election, reports said on Thursday. He took a massive lead over the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar during counting, and won with over 65% of the votes.

Kovind got 7,02,644 electoral college votes, while Kumar received 3,67,314, reports said. As many as 522 MPs voted for Kovind, while 225 voted for Kumar.

A total of 4,896 elected representatives voted in the election on Monday.

BJP workers celebrate in Mumbai as Ram Nath Kovind is declared 14th President of India pic.twitter.com/PVTm4ObqiL — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

My best wishes with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold Constitution in letter&spirit in these challenging times: #MeiraKumar pic.twitter.com/TwDjAWm8Il — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017

This is an emotional moment for me today says President Elect Ram Nath Kovind #presidentialelection2017 pic.twitter.com/ucmx7OMlc5 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 20, 2017