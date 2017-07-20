The business wrap: Kotak report says demonetisation slowed economy down, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI is supplying fewer Rs 2,000 notes, and the Tata Group has sought details from the Centre on the planned sale of Air India.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Tax collections after demonetisation were lower than expected, says Kotak: The government believed more citizens would disclose their hidden incomes and pay taxes on them after the note ban.
- There has been a drop in circulation of Rs 2,000 notes: Bankers speculate that this could be a deliberate strategy to limit the supply of the notes.
- Tata Group has informally asked Centre for details on Air India sale, says government official: The conglomerate has sought information on the airline’s debt, subsidiaries and the disinvestment process, according to the unnamed functionary.
- Sensex ends flat, Nifty falls below 9,900: Axis Bank, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers on both indices.
- Indian banks need to set aside Rs 2.40 lakh crore to write off 60% of bad loans: Credit rating agency Crisil said 50 stressed companies together have loans amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore.
- Junior pilots asked to accept 30-50% pay cut by Jet Airways: The move, to be implemented from August 1, is likely to impact up to 400 pilots, said the two sources, who asked not to be named.
- ICICI Bank launches facility for instant disbursal of personal loans through ATMs: On completion of a transaction for balance enquiry or cash withdrawal at an ATM, the customer will be shown the option of availing the loan, ICICI Bank said.