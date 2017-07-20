Cellphone manufacturer OnePlus on Thursday acknowledged that some of its OnePlus5 devices did not allow users to make emergency calls in the United States, United Kingdom and several parts of Europe. The matter came to light when a US customer said the phone restarted when a call to 911 was made from the device.

Several customers said they faced a similar problem when they tried to make emergency calls on the helpline number 999 in the UK and 112 in Europe. “I had to dial 911 on my OnePlus 5 yesterday [saw a building on fire a few blocks away] and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me,” BBC quoted Reddit user Seattle_Horn’s post.

“We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue.”

The Chinese manufacture said it was working on a software update that would be released soon. The firm has pitched itself as a budget phonemaker that deals in high-end smartphones, BBC reported.

“We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net,” the firm’s spokesperson told Gizmodo.