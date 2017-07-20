Petitioners Soli Sorabjee, Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam and Arvind Datar concluded their arguments in the Aadhaar hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Attorney General KK Venugopal will present the submissions for the Centre on Tuesday.

A nine-judge Supreme Court bench and a number of lawyers had held a long debate on the limits of the right to privacy on Wednesday – the outcome of which is likely to determine whether Aadhaar cards violate such a right. The bench hopes to determine whether citizens have the right to privacy under the Indian Constitution.