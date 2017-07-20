The United States Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Christopher Wray as the successor to Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Covey’s successor, Reuters reported on Thursday. The 20-member panel’s decision on President Donald Trump’s nominee was unanimous.

Wray had served as an assistant attorney general under former President George W Bush. The panel has sent his nomination to the full senate, which will vote on his selection.

Trump had named Wray nominee after dismissing Comey in June. The White House claimed the decision was based on Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton emails controversy. The former FBI chief had also been leading an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.