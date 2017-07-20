The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura on Thursday ended its 11-day old blockade on the state’s national highway and railway lines, PTI reported. The tribal party has been demanding a separate state since 2009.

IPFT President Narendra Chandra Debbarma said the party leaders will meet the central government officials next week to discuss their demand.

“Governor Tathagata Roy communicated our demand to the central government,” Debbarma said. “We have advanced one step to achieve the separate state for the tribals. We have to go a long way to achieve the desired goal.”

The blockade, which had been called on July 10, led to a shortage of essential commodities, reported IANS. “The blockade was withdrawn this morning without any major trouble,” West District Police Chief Abhijit Saptarshi said. “Although we were fully ready to evict the IPFT people, we did not use force as they called-off the blockade on their own.”