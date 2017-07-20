A look at the headlines right now:

NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind wins presidential election: The former Bihar governor’s main opponent was Opposition candidate Meira Kumar. NSA Ajit Doval will attend Brics summit in China in September: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said China had changed the status quo at the border and threatened national security. Kannada activists deface Hindi sign boards at metro stations: On Wednesday, 25 members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been detained after they protested outside the Rajaji Nagar stop. Airlines cannot ban anyone, says Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: PJ Kurien said the law of the land must take its course, and that airlines could not decide whom to punish. Shimla shuts down after rape accused is killed inside police station, court orders CBI inquiry: However, the girl’s sister said the men who have been arrested are not the real criminals. Arguments on right to privacy to continue next week: Attorney General KK Venugopal will present the submissions for the Centre on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha accepts Mayawati’s resignation: The BSP chief had quit Parliament on Tuesday, saying she had not been allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits. Some of Manish Sisodia’s portfolios have been reallocated in Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: The deputy chief minister’s departments of law, information technology and revenue, among others, were given to Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot. US Senate panel approves nomination of Christopher Wray as new FBI director: The 20 members agreed unanimous on the the successor to James Comey. Tripura tribal party IPFT ends NH8, railway blockades: Its leaders will meet central government officials next week to discuss their demand for a separate state.