The big news: NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind is India’s 14th president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NSA Ajit Doval will attend the Brics meeting in Beijing amid the China standoff, and Hindi signboards were defaced in Karnataka again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind wins presidential election: The former Bihar governor’s main opponent was Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.
- NSA Ajit Doval will attend Brics summit in China in September: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said China had changed the status quo at the border and threatened national security.
- Kannada activists deface Hindi sign boards at metro stations: On Wednesday, 25 members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been detained after they protested outside the Rajaji Nagar stop.
- Airlines cannot ban anyone, says Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: PJ Kurien said the law of the land must take its course, and that airlines could not decide whom to punish.
- Shimla shuts down after rape accused is killed inside police station, court orders CBI inquiry: However, the girl’s sister said the men who have been arrested are not the real criminals.
- Arguments on right to privacy to continue next week: Attorney General KK Venugopal will present the submissions for the Centre on Tuesday.
- Rajya Sabha accepts Mayawati’s resignation: The BSP chief had quit Parliament on Tuesday, saying she had not been allowed to speak on atrocities against Dalits.
- Some of Manish Sisodia’s portfolios have been reallocated in Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: The deputy chief minister’s departments of law, information technology and revenue, among others, were given to Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot.
- US Senate panel approves nomination of Christopher Wray as new FBI director: The 20 members agreed unanimous on the the successor to James Comey.
- Tripura tribal party IPFT ends NH8, railway blockades: Its leaders will meet central government officials next week to discuss their demand for a separate state.