Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, confirmed that the singer had died, and said it was being treated as a case of suicide, The New York Times reported.

The singer is believed to have died around 9 am on Thursday at his Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County. Mike Shinoda, one of Linkin Park’s founders, confirmed the news on Twitter. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he said. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

The 41-year-old singer joined Linkin Park in 1999. The band became popular after it released its first album “Hybrid Theory”, for which it was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Bennington, known for his piercing scream, went on to make six more albums with Linkin Park. The most recent, “One More Light”, was released in May. The band was scheduled to start a tour with concert in Massachusetts on July 27.