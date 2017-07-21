India on Thursday said both New Delhi and Beijing should withdraw its troops from Doklam, amid the continuing standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies on the Sikkim border, reported The Indian Express. India has conveyed its demand to Chinese officials through diplomatic channels.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made India’s stand clear while answering questions in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. “If China unilaterally changes the status quo at the [India-Bhutan-China] tri-junction, then that is a direct challenge to our security,” she said in Parliament.

“Their demand is that we should withdraw our troops from there...If we want to have talks, then both countries should withdraw their armies. From our side, there is no unreasonable demand.”

China has repeatedly called for India to withdraw its troops from Doklam and warned that the conflict could escalate.