Two people died early on Friday on the Greek island of Kos after an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck just 16 km east-north east of the region. The United States Geological Survey said it was a very shallow quake. It was felt in major Turkish and Greek tourist towns in the Aegean Sea, The Guardian reported.

More than 100 people, mostly in Kos, have been injured, officials said, according to AP. The USGS said it was a very shallow earthquake with its epicentre only 10 km below the seabed. It stuck around 1.30 am between Bodrum, Turkey, and Kos and was followed by several aftershocks. The epicentre was just 10 km south of Turkish resort Bodrum.

The two victims died when the ceiling of a bar in Kos town collapsed on them, a hospital official in Kos told AFP. Fire services at Greece said said they had rescued three injured from a damaged building.

Chief of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management services Mehmet Halis Bilden has warned of aftershocks. “Our people should know that aftershocks are continuing, so they should refrain from entering damaged or vulnerable structures,” Bilden told CNN Turk.