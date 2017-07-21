Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the arrest of a prince after a video emerged in which he appears to assault an injured man, reported Reuters on Thursday. Junior Prince Saud bin Musa’id was arrested after the video, in which he can be seen grabbing a Yemeni man by the collar and cursing at him even as blood drips down his mouth, drew anger.

The clip is believed to have been filmed by the prince himself. The Saudi Arabian Police said King Salman had ordered Prince Saud’s arrest to demonstrate that he would punish “any transgression or violation by a person, no matter his station, condition or rank”.

The announcement was made on Thursday on state TV channel Ekhbariya’s Twitter handle. It used the hashtag #APrinceCommitsAssaultOnCitizens, which Saudis then used to vent their anger.