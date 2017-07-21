A look at the headlines right now:

  1. I never aspired to be president, says Ram Nath Kovind after winning the election: The former Bihar governor defeated the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar with more than 65% of the votes.
  2. India storm into Women’s World Cup final with 36 run win over Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 to power India to 281 in the rain-curtailed match.
  3. Two killed after 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Greek, Turkish coasts in Aegean Sea: More than 100 people, mostly in the Greek island of Kos, have been injured.
  4. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington found dead in his home, suicide suspected: Fellow band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news and said an official statement would be made soon.
  5. Both India, China should withdraw troops from Sikkim’s Doklam area, says Sushma Swaraj: New Delhi has conveyed its demand to Beijing through diplomatic channels.
  6. Kannada activists deface Hindi sign boards at metro stations: On Wednesday, 25 members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been detained after they protested outside the Rajaji Nagar stop.
  7. Airlines cannot ban anyone, says Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: PJ Kurien said the law of the land must take its course, and that airlines could not decide whom to punish.
  8. Arguments on right to privacy to continue next week: Attorney General KK Venugopal will present the submissions for the Centre on Tuesday.
  9. US Senate panel approves nomination of Christopher Wray as new FBI director: The 20 members agreed unanimous on the the successor to James Comey.
  10. NSA Ajit Doval will attend Brics summit in China in September: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said China had changed the status quo at the border and threatened national security.