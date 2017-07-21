A look at the headlines right now:

I never aspired to be president, says Ram Nath Kovind after winning the election: The former Bihar governor defeated the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar with more than 65% of the votes. India storm into Women’s World Cup final with 36 run win over Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 to power India to 281 in the rain-curtailed match. Two killed after 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Greek, Turkish coasts in Aegean Sea: More than 100 people, mostly in the Greek island of Kos, have been injured. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington found dead in his home, suicide suspected: Fellow band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news and said an official statement would be made soon.

Both India, China should withdraw troops from Sikkim’s Doklam area, says Sushma Swaraj: New Delhi has conveyed its demand to Beijing through diplomatic channels. Kannada activists deface Hindi sign boards at metro stations: On Wednesday, 25 members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike had been detained after they protested outside the Rajaji Nagar stop. Airlines cannot ban anyone, says Rajya Sabha deputy chairman: PJ Kurien said the law of the land must take its course, and that airlines could not decide whom to punish. Arguments on right to privacy to continue next week: Attorney General KK Venugopal will present the submissions for the Centre on Tuesday. US Senate panel approves nomination of Christopher Wray as new FBI director: The 20 members agreed unanimous on the the successor to James Comey. NSA Ajit Doval will attend Brics summit in China in September: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said China had changed the status quo at the border and threatened national security.