The Indo-Japanese nuclear deal, signed between the two countries in November 2016, came into force from Thursday, The Economic Times reported. Under the deal, Japan can export nuclear power technology and finance plants in India.

Japan can now also assist India in nuclear waste management and jointly manufacture nuclear plant components under the “Make in India” campaign. The deal will allow American and French nuclear firms, which have tie-ups with Japanese companies, conduct civil nuclear trade with India, said The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had signed the deal when he visited Tokyo in November 2016. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Japanese Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu on Thursday exchanged diplomatic notes to bring the deal into operation.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit India in September, and growing civil nuclear ties between the two countries will be on the agenda.