Kuwait has ordered the Iranian envoy and 14 other diplomats to leave the country for their alleged links to a “spy and terror cell”. It has also asked Tehran to shut down its technical offices in the country, Reuters reported on Friday.

State news agency Kuna reported on Thursday that the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry had asked Iran to shut down its cultural mission in the country. It has also decided to stop any activities involving joint committees of the two West Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television said Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Tehran’s ambassador and asked Iran to cut the number of diplomats in the country from 19 to four. Iran also filed a complaint with the Kuwaiti charge d’affaires.

In 2016, Kuwait had convicted 22 Iranian men and one Kuwaiti of spying for Iran and Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah. They were tried and convicted after guns and explosives were discovered in a raid.