India on Thursday accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting Indian civilians and schoolchildren along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, IANS reported. The Indian Army said such actions was not appropriate for any Army.

Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General AK Bhatt brought up the concern in a phone call with DGMO of Pakistan Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The Pakistani military operations chief was also asked to exercise control on his troops and order them to stay away from any “nefarious activities”.

“The Pakistan Army DGMO was told such activities did not behove any professional Army,” Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said. “The Indian Army, as a professional force, takes due care to avoid targeting of civilians, and the Pakistan Army is expected to do the same.”

This is the second time in four days that the DGMOs discussed cross-border concerns. Besides bringing up the rise in incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt also warned the Pakistani DGMO that the Indian Army reserves the right to retaliate befittingly in such situations