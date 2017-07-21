Isro earned Rs 45 crore by launching 29 foreign satellites into space on June 22, says Centre
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh added that the space research agency had launched 130 foreign satellites in the first six months of 2017.
The Indian Space Research Organisation earned 6.1 million Euro (Rs 45 crore) by launching 29 nano satellites from 14 countries in a PSLV rocket on June 22, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reported PTI.
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said, “Antrix [a Public Sector Undertaking under the Isro] has earned foreign exchange of about 6.1 million euros through launching of the 29 nano satellites.”
Singh, in a response to a question, added that the Isro had launched 130 foreign satellites in the first six months of 2017. He also spoke about the launch of 104 satellites at once on February 15.