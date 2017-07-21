The Indian Space Research Organisation earned 6.1 million Euro (Rs 45 crore) by launching 29 nano satellites from 14 countries in a PSLV rocket on June 22, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said, “Antrix [a Public Sector Undertaking under the Isro] has earned foreign exchange of about 6.1 million euros through launching of the 29 nano satellites.”

Singh, in a response to a question, added that the Isro had launched 130 foreign satellites in the first six months of 2017. He also spoke about the launch of 104 satellites at once on February 15.