Google is rolling out a new safety feature, Play Protect, to protect Android users from malicious apps. Play Protect, which will always be on, will automatically scan the device, its apps and other data, the company said, calling the feature a “security system that never sleeps”.

The new feature will scan 50 million apps a day, say news reports. A message saying “Google Play verified” will pop up on the apps that have been scanned.

“All Android apps undergo rigorous security testing before appearing in the Google Play Store,” the company said on its website. “We vet every app developer in Google Play and suspend those who violate our policies. So even before you download an app, you know it’s been checked and approved.”