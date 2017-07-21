The Income Tax department sent a new tax demand notice of $14 million (about Rs 91 crore) to online travel portal MakeMyTrip, Financial Express reported on Friday. The portal’s annual report for FY17 showed that the notice was served in December 2016, the report said.

“In December 2016, MakeMyTrip India received an assessment order from the Indian tax authorities for assessment year 2013-14, and a demand for additional tax payments of approximately Rs 91.2 crore (approximately $14.1 million),” Financial Express said, quoting the report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The portal had earlier received similar tax demands for its subsidiaries in October 2016.

In January 2016, the portal was being investigated for allegedly not paying service tax of Rs 75 crore. The Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence had registered a case against the company for not depositing service tax collected from customers. A senior executive of the company had also been arrested for alleged tax evasion.