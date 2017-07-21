In a bid to save costs, Jet Airways has asked 200 junior pilots to go on unpaid leave for 10 days a month starting August 1. This will result in a 30% salary cut at the least. Employees who do not want to opt for this have been asked to leave, Mint reported on Friday.

The airline said it had to revisit its manpower requirements to improve cost efficiency, according to a letter addressed to a junior pilot accessed by Mint. Jet Airways said it had introduced a “lifestyle pattern” option for its employees.

The junior pilots have been asked to inform the company of their decision before July 31.

Jet Airways said the decision was made keeping in mind certain developments in the market, “including that of the Gulf region”, Business Standard reported. “Consequently, the company has made interim alignments to its crew work patterns, which will be reviewed in future, in line with network growth.”

In the quarter that ended March 31, Jet Airways had reported a net profit of Rs 23 crore, but a reduced profit of Rs 438 crore for financial year 2016-’17. The Naresh Goyal-led company has around Rs 9,000 crore in debt, reported The Economic Times.