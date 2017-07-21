The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter soon based on a petition for urgent hearing by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, news reports said.

“We are going to list the main matter soon. We will take a decision on it,” reports quoted the court bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud as saying.

Supreme Court decides to list the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter as soon as possible, on a petition by Subramanian Swamy. pic.twitter.com/6aMEyyCLJp — ANI (@ANI_news) July 21, 2017

JAI SRI RAM!Today in CJI SC court I gave CJI a letter from SC allowing to join the Ram Temple case. CJI said: " Yes now we will list soon" — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 21, 2017

The dispute over the ownership of the 2.7 acres of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land has raged on for decades. On December 6, 1992, the mosque was demolished by Hindu volunteers gathered at the site. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

In September 2010, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had divided the site where the mosque once stood into three – two parts for Hindus and the third for muslims. All the parties involved had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in March this year, the Supreme Court had suggested that the matter be resolved outside of court. It had said the subject was sensitive and sentimental, and asked all the parties to sit together and attempt to sort it out. It had added that it would appoint a mediator if out-of-court negotiations fail.