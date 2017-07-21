India’s benchmark indices were in the red on Friday afternoon. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 52 points down at 31,852 at 1 pm, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 9,853.5, 19.8 points lower than Thursday’s close.

However, in the morning trade, the Nifty was at 9,919.85 points, only nine points away from its all-time high of 9,928.2. The gains were led mostly by Wipro, which was up by more than 7% after it announced its plan to buyback shares worth Rs 11,00 crore, and Reliance Industries, which rose by over 2.5% after it reported its highest quarterly earnings.

Future Retail, Sterlite Technologies and Bajaj Hostings and Investments were the major gainers on the Sensex. The losers were led by Idea Cellular, DHFL and Ashok Leyland.

On the Nifty, HCL Technologies, Coal India and Zee Entertainment were the best performers, besides Wipro and Reliance Industries. Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Hindalco Industries did not fare well.