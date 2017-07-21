A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court hints at early hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute: The top court was acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Handling cow vigilantism is under states’ jurisdiction, Centre tells Supreme Court: The bench has asked both sides to not protect any act by self-appointed legal authorities. Presidential election sees cross-voting as Ram Nath Kovind wins with a big margin: Cross-voting is not forbidden in these elections though, and legislators do not have to follow their party’s orders as there is no official whip issued. Mukesh Ambani launches ‘effectively free’ JioPhone, but with a refundable Rs 1,500 deposit: Users of the Reliance device will get unlimited data, free voice calls and text messages at Rs 153 per month. Targeting civilians and schoolchildren not appropriate for any Army, India tells Pakistan: The director general of military operations has asked the Pakistani DGMO to instruct his troops to refrain from ‘nefarious activities’. Kerala BJP sacks leader for allegedly taking bribes to get approval for a medical college: The state party president said that the ‘gross indiscipline cannot be pardoned’. Bharat Petroleum cancels Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence: The permit was cancelled as the state health minister had allegedly submitted fake documents when it was allotted to him in 2011. Kuwait orders Iranian envoy, 14 diplomats to leave country alleging links to spy and terror cells: It has also decided to stop any activities involving joint committees of the two nations. Justin Bieber banned from performing in China for ‘bad behaviour’: Beijing’s culture bureau said the Canadian singer had caused ‘public dissatisfaction’, and that they had to ‘purify the environment of the performance market’. Cecil the lion’s son shot dead by trophy hunters outside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe: The hunt in which six year old Xanda was killed was legal.