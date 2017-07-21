The big news: Supreme Court might hear Babri Majid case soon, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said states are responsible for handling cow vigilantism cases, and there was a lot of cross-voting in the presidential election.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court hints at early hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute: The top court was acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.
- Handling cow vigilantism is under states’ jurisdiction, Centre tells Supreme Court: The bench has asked both sides to not protect any act by self-appointed legal authorities.
- Presidential election sees cross-voting as Ram Nath Kovind wins with a big margin: Cross-voting is not forbidden in these elections though, and legislators do not have to follow their party’s orders as there is no official whip issued.
- Mukesh Ambani launches ‘effectively free’ JioPhone, but with a refundable Rs 1,500 deposit: Users of the Reliance device will get unlimited data, free voice calls and text messages at Rs 153 per month.
- Targeting civilians and schoolchildren not appropriate for any Army, India tells Pakistan: The director general of military operations has asked the Pakistani DGMO to instruct his troops to refrain from ‘nefarious activities’.
- Kerala BJP sacks leader for allegedly taking bribes to get approval for a medical college: The state party president said that the ‘gross indiscipline cannot be pardoned’.
- Bharat Petroleum cancels Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence: The permit was cancelled as the state health minister had allegedly submitted fake documents when it was allotted to him in 2011.
- Kuwait orders Iranian envoy, 14 diplomats to leave country alleging links to spy and terror cells: It has also decided to stop any activities involving joint committees of the two nations.
- Justin Bieber banned from performing in China for ‘bad behaviour’: Beijing’s culture bureau said the Canadian singer had caused ‘public dissatisfaction’, and that they had to ‘purify the environment of the performance market’.
- Cecil the lion’s son shot dead by trophy hunters outside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe: The hunt in which six year old Xanda was killed was legal.