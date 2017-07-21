The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department has frozen the bank accounts of three top Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders, including its chief Bimal Gurung (pictureed above), reported PTI on Thursday. The CID alleged that the funds were being misused.

Apart from Gurung, the CID also froze the accounts of GJM general secretary Roshan Giri and assistant general secretary Binay Tamang. “Bank accounts of Gurung, Tamang and Roshan Giri were frozen on July 17 after it was found that the funds were misused for illegal operations such as purchasing arms,” said a CID officer. “All these three accounts were in a private bank in Darjeeling and belonged to the GJM leaders who were using the fund for all sorts of illegal activities.” He added that around Rs 26 lakh was seized from the three accounts.

But Roshan Giri claimed he had no idea that the account, used as a salary account for the GTA, had been frozen. “I have no clue about my account being frozen,” Giri said. “But my question is what could be the reason behind this. This account was used for my Gorkha Territorial Administration salary account. I used this account to pay my house rent also.” He said he had all the documents and income tax details to prove his innocence.