North Korean travel agency Young Pioneer travel agency, that arranges tours to the country, on Friday said that the United States government will start prohibiting its citizens to travel to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Another tourist agency, Koryo Tours, has also made the same claim.

Young Pioneer is the same agency that had arranged a North Korea trip for US student Otto Warmbier who was subsequently convicted of “subversive activities” in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 years, Reuters reported. Warmbier, who was released in June in a comatose state, had died in a hospital in US’ Cincinnati days after he was brought back.

Both tourist agencies have said that the ban would be announced on July 27 and will go into force 30 days later. “After the 30 day grace period, any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government,” Young Pioneer said in its statement.

#BREAKING We have just been informed that US authorities will no longer allow US citizens to travel to the DPRK 30 days after July 27th — Young Pioneer Tours (@YPioneerTours) July 21, 2017

US-North Korea relations

Hostilities between the two countries, which are locked in an uneasy armistice, have been increasing for over a year. They escalated after North Korea conducted forbidden nuclear tests. With North Korea stepping up its show of military might, countries around the world are concerned that an armed conflict may break out with two volatile leaders at the helm of two major nuclear nations – Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.