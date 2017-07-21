Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang proved his majority in the state Assembly on Friday. Governor PB Acharya had appointed Zeliang chief minister on Wednesday. He won the floor test with 47 votes; 11 had voted against him. The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.

The Naga People’s Front had expelled him from the party after he was sworn in on Thursday and accused him of indulging in “anti-party activities”. The expulsion was for six years. He said his expulsion from the party does not affect his membership inside the House, and that he would continue to be the NPF leader in the Assembly.

Zeliang had replaced Shurhozelie Liezietsu in the post after the former chief minister did not turn up for a floor test at the Nagaland Assembly on Wednesday.